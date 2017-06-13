FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-San Miguel Corp clarifies on news article posted in Manilastandard.net
June 13, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-San Miguel Corp clarifies on news article posted in Manilastandard.net

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp :

* Refers to news article titled "San Miguel plans to venture into geothermal energy" posted in manilastandard.net on June 12

* Advices that co contemplates to participate and invest in the development of geothermal energy projects

* Says co is evaluating viability of geothermal projects of Pan Pacific Power Philippines Corp. As reported in the article

* Clarifies that co has not provided funding to Pan Pacific Power Philippines Corp for its on-going projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

