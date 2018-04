April 6 (Reuters) - San Miguel Pure Foods Company Inc :

* SAN MIGUEL CORP AND CO SIGNED DEED OF EXCHANGE OF SHARES

* SAN MIGUEL CORP TRANSFERRED TO CO 7.86 BILLION SHARES IN COMMON STOCK OF SAN MIGUEL BREWERY

* SAN MIGUEL CORP ALSO TRANSFERRED TO CO 217 MILLION SHARES OF CAPITAL STOCK OF GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL

* TOTAL TRANSFER VALUE OF BOTH TRANSFERS 336.35 BILLION PESOS Source text for Eikon: