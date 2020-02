BRIEF-Sanai Health Industry To Comply With Requirements Issued By Government Of PRC By Suspending Ops

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sanai Health Industry Group Company Ltd :

* UPDATES ON SUSPENSION OF FACTORY OPERATION; PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS SALES BUSINESS; AND FINANCE LEASE BUSINESS

* TO COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS ISSUED BY GOVERNMENT OF PRC BY SUSPENDING FACTORY OPERATION OF FUJIAN YONGCHUN PHARMACEUTICAL

* TO SUSPEND PHARMA PRODUCTS SALES BUSINESS OF FUJIAN ZHIXIN PHARMACEUTICAL & FINANCE LEASE BUSINESS IN SHENZHEN TEMPORARILY

* FACTORY OPERATION, PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS SALES BUSINESS AND FINANCE LEASE BUSINESS OF GROUP EXPECTED TO RESUME ON 16 FEB