BRIEF-Sanchez Energy Announces Q1 2018 Operating Results

April 19 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp:

* SANCHEZ ENERGY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 2018 PRODUCTION OF NEARLY 7.3 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT

* COMPANY HAS PROVIDED Q2 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 80,000 BOE/D TO 84,000 BOE/D

* COMPANY’S ESTIMATED TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR Q1 2018 AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 80,572 BOE/D

* CONTINUE TO FORECAST THAT OUR CAPITAL SPENDING WILL REMAIN WITHIN OUR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $420 MILLION TO $470 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018