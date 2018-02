BRIEF-Sanchez Energy Announces Q4 Operating Results

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp:

* SANCHEZ ENERGY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS; REPORTS 88 PERCENT INCREASE IN YEAR-END PROVED RESERVES; ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL FOUR BENCH DEVELOPMENT IN EAGLE FORD

* SANCHEZ ENERGY - Q4 2017 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION RATE WAS 81,977 BOE/D, WHICH WAS MIDPOINT OF CO’S 80,000 BOE/D TO 84,000 BOE/D GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER

* SANCHEZ ENERGY - AS OF DEC. 31, 2017, THE COMPANY HAD 2,165 GROSS (861.6 NET) PRODUCING WELLS WITH 78 GROSS WELLS IN VARIOUS STAGES OF COMPLETION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: