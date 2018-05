May 14 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp:

* SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION COMPLETES SPRING 2018 REDETERMINATION; ANNOUNCES 15% BORROWING BASE INCREASE

* SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP - LENDERS TO CO’S UNSUB REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE FROM $330 MILLION TO $380 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: