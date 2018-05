BRIEF-Sanchez Energy Posts Q1 Loss Per Share $0.30

May 8 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp:

* SANCHEZ ENERGY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE $251 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $241.1 MILLION

* QTRLY PRODUCTION OF NEARLY 7.3 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT

* Q2 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 80,000 BOE/D TO 84,000 BOE/D

* UPDATED FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 80,000 BOE/D TO 84,000 BOE/D

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.30

* NOW EXPECT FY CAPITAL BUDGET TO BE BETWEEN $475 MILLION AND $525 MILLION