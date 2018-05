BRIEF-Sanchez Midstream Partners Expands Midstream JV With Targa Resources In South Texas

May 23 (Reuters) - Sanchez Midstream Partners LP:

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MIDSTREAM JOINT VENTURE WITH TARGA RESOURCES IN SOUTH TEXAS

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RESOURCES

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM - PARTIES MERGED 50 PERCENT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA'S 200 MILLION CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK II GAS PROCESSING PLANT