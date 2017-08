BRIEF-Sanchez Midstream Partners Q2 loss per unit $0.62

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sanchez Midstream Partners Lp:

* Sanchez Midstream Partners Lp qtrly loss per unit $0.62

* Sanchez Midstream Partners reports second quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Sanchez Midstream Partners Lp says has declared a q2 2017 cash distribution on common units of $0.4441 per unit

* Sanchez Midstream Partners Lp qtrly total revenues $25 million versus $12.3 million

* Says reiterates full year guidance for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: