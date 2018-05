BRIEF-Sanchez Midstream Partners Reports Qtrly Net Loss Per Basic Unit Of $0.53

May 10 (Reuters) - Sanchez Midstream Partners LP:

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES FULL YEAR 2018 FORECAST

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $25.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 WESTERN CATARINA MIDSTREAM VOLUMES WILL RANGE BETWEEN 170 MMCF/D TO 180 MMCF/D OF NATURAL GAS

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 WESTERN CATARINA MIDSTREAM VOLUMES WILL RANGE BETWEEN 13.1 MBBLS/D TO 13.9 MBBLS/D OF OIL

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - SECO PIPELINE EXPECTED TO FLOW BETWEEN 80 MMCF/D TO 90 MMCF/D OF DRY GAS IN FULL YEAR 2018

* ON PRODUCTION SIDE, CURRENTLY PROJECT TOTAL VOLUME FOR 2018 OF ABOUT 475 MBOE TO 535 MBOE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: