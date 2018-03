BRIEF-Sanchez Midstream Partners Reports Qtrly Total Revenue $18.7 Mln

March 9 (Reuters) - Sanchez Midstream Partners Lp:

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE CONSIDERABLY LOWER WHEN COMPARED TO 2017​

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $18.7 MILLION VERSUS $15.3 MILLION

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT, BASIC $0.62‍​

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM - ‍ANTICIPATE INCREASING VOLUMES THROUGH FACILITIES IN 2018 & YRS TO COME​

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM - ‍FOR FY 2018, HEDGED ABOUT 0.5 BILLION CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION​

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM - ‍HAS ADDITIONAL HEDGES COVERING PORTION OF PRODUCTION IN 2019 THROUGH 2020​

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q4 2017 WAS ABOUT $21.4 MILLION, WHICH IS UP ABOUT 21 PERCENT WHEN COMPARED TO Q3 2017