April 30 (Reuters) - Sanchez Midstream Partners LP:

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - UNIT ENTERED INTO CERTAIN AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE OIL & GAS INTERESTS WITH EP ENERGY E&P COMPANY, L.P.

* SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - SEP SOLD TO BUYER SPECIFIED WELLBORES & OTHER ASSOCIATED ASSETS AND INTERESTS FOR BASE PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT $4.5 MILLION