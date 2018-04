April 3 (Reuters) - Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Co Inc :

* COMPANY ANNOUNCES ALTEMIA™ RECEIVES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FROM THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD)

* ‍SPCI PLANS TO PRESENT DETAILED DATA FROM COMPLETED SCOT PHASE 2 STUDY IN PEER REVIEWED JOURNALS & SCIENTIFIC CONFERENCES​