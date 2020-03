Sanderson Farms Inc:

* SANDERSON FARMS CONFIRMS EMPLOYEE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* SANDERSON FARMS INC - IMPLEMENTED A SITE INFECTION CONTROL PLAN AT ALL ITS LOCATIONS

* SANDERSON FARMS INC - PROCESSING AND PRODUCTION SITES ARE CONTINUOUSLY EVALUATING STAFFING NEEDS

* SANDERSON FARMS - NOTIFIED ALL OTHER PERSONNEL AT MCCOMB PLANT OF CONFIRMED CASE, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK IN CLOSELY WITH LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: