BRIEF-Sanderson Farms Q2 Earnings Per Share $1.84

May 24 (Reuters) - Sanderson Farms Inc:

* SANDERSON FARMS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.84

* Q2 SALES $813.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $833.7 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.95 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “LOOKING AHEAD TO SECOND HALF OF FISCAL YEAR, WE EXPECT GRAIN PRICES TO BE SOMEWHAT HIGHER”

* SANDERSON FARMS - EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: