Feb 8 (Reuters) - SANDNES SPAREBANK:

* SANDNES SPAREBANK HAS TODAY ISSUED AN 10NC5 NOK 100 MILLION T2 BOND

* COUPON IS SET AT 3 MONTHS NIBOR + 1.55 PER CENT

* ISSUE DATE IS 16 FEBRUARY 2018 AND BOND WILL BE APPLIED FOR LISTING ON NORDIC ABM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)