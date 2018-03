BRIEF-Sandnes Sparebank: One Of Bank's Corporate Customers To File For Bankruptcy

March 20 (Reuters) - SANDNES SPAREBANK:

* CONFIRMS THAT ONE OF THE BANK’S CORPORATE CUSTOMERS HAS

* ‍BOARDS OF DIRECTORS IN COMPANIES HAVE CHOSEN TO FILE HALVORSEN GROUP AND HALVORSEN OFFSHORE FOR BANKRUPSY​

* ‍BANK IS IN DIALOGUE WITH OWNERS TO ENSURE CONTINUED OPERATION OF OTHER COMPANIES IN GROUP.​

* SAYS ‍LOAN ENGAGEMENT HAS BEEN IN DISTRESS FOR A COUPLE OF YEARS​

* ‍LOSS ESTIMATE FOR 2018 WAS 8 FEBRUARY 2018, ESTIMATED WITHIN A RANGE OF MNOK 50-90 FOR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)