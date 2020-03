March 23 (Reuters) - Sandoz:

* SANDOZ ACQUIRES US DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO TWO KEY HOSPITAL INJECTABLE MEDICINES, REINFORCING STRATEGIC FOCUS ON KEY GROWTH SEGMENT

* SANDOZ - ACQUIRES U.S. DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO DAPTOMYCIN 500MG INJECTION AND FOSAPREPITANT 150MG FOR INJECTION FROM BE PHARMACEUTICALS AG

* SANDOZ - BE PHARMACEUTICALS AG WILL RETAIN MANUFACTURING, REGULATORY RESPONSIBILITIES, AND ANDA OWNERSHIP