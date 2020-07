July 7 (Reuters) - Sandoz Inc:

* SANDOZ INC - COLLABORATES WITH CIVICA RX TO HELP REDUCE CRITICAL GENERIC MEDICINE SHORTAGES IN U.S. HOSPITALS

* SONDOZ INC - UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, TOSUPPLY SIX INJECTABLE MEDICINES WIDELY USED AT CIVICA’S 1,200 US MEMBER HOSPITALS Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)