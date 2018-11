Nov 8 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SANDOZ INC. ISSUES VOLUNTARY NATIONWIDE RECALL OF ONE LOT OF LOSARTAN POTASSIUM AND HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE DUE TO THE DETECTION OF TRACE AMOUNTS OF NDEA (N-NITROSODIETHYLAMINE) IMPURITY FOUND IN THE ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT (API)

* SANDOZ - NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OF ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO LOT OF LOSARTAN POTASSIUM HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE TABLETS, USP 100MG/25MG BEING RECALLED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: