BRIEF-Sandoz Receives FDA Approval For Oncology Supportive Care Ziextenzo

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SANDOZ RECEIVES US FDA APPROVAL FOR LONG-ACTING ONCOLOGY SUPPORTIVE CARE BIOSIMILAR ZIEXTENZO™ (PEGFILGRASTIM-BMEZ)

* ZIEXTENZO™ IS INDICATED TO DECREASE INCIDENCE OF FEBRILE NEUTROPENIA, ONE OF MOST SERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS OF CHEMOTHERAPY

* WITH APPROVAL OF ZIEXTENZO™ , SANDOZ IS FIRST AND ONLY COMPANY TO OFFER US PHYSICIANS LONG- AND SHORT-ACTING FILGRASTIM BIOSIMILAR TREATMENT OPTIONS

* SANDOZ NOW INTENDS TO LAUNCH ZIEXTENZO IN US AS SOON AS POSSIBLE THIS YEAR