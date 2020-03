March 2 (Reuters) -

* SANDOZ RESOLVES GENERIC DRUG ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION IN THE U.S.

* SANDOZ INC SAYS AGREED TO PAY $195 MILLION AND WILL ENTER INTO A DEFERRED PROSECUTION AGREEMENT IN U.S.

* SANDOZ INC -CO ALSO IN SETTLEMENT NEGOTIATIONS WITH DOJ CIVIL DIVISION TO RESOLVE POTENTIAL RELATED CLAIMS ; CO TAKING PROVISION OF $185 MILLION FOR IT