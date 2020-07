July 1 (Reuters) - Sandoz:

* REVIEWING OPTIONS AFTER FEDERAL CIRCUIT UPHOLDS LOWER COURT RULING IN BIOSIMILAR ERELZI® CASE

* SANDOZ EVALUATING NEXT STEPS, INCLUDING POTENTIAL APPEAL TO US SUPREME COURT

* RULING CONTINUES TO PREVENT LAUNCH OF IMPORTANT, AFFORDABLE TREATMENT OPTION FOR US PATIENTS AFFECTED BY CHRONIC AUTOIMMUNE & INFLAMMATORY DISEASES