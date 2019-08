Aug 29 (Reuters) - SANDOZ INC:

* SANDOZ INC. VOLUNTARILY RECALLS LOSARTAN POTASSIUM AND EZETIMIBE IN PRESCRIPTION DRUG BOTTLES IN THE U.S. DUE TO FAILURE TO MEET CHILD-RESISTANT CLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

* SANDOZ INC - THERE ARE NO QUALITY OR SAFETY ISSUES WITH MEDICINES FOR THEIR INTENDED USE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: