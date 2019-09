BRIEF-Sandoz Signs Agreement With Polpharma To Commercialize Proposed Biosimilar Natalizumab

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SANDOZ ANNOUNCES GLOBAL DEAL TO COMMERCIALIZE PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR NATALIZUMAB, A KEY MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE

* WORLDWIDE AGREEMENT WITH POLPHARMA GIVES SANDOZ COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR NATALIZUMAB FOR RELAPSING-REMITTING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (RRMS)

* UNDER AGREEMENT, POLPHARMA BIOLOGICS WILL MAINTAIN RESPONSIBILITIES FOR DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY OF PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR NATALIZUMAB. SANDOZ WILL COMMERCIALIZE AND DISTRIBUTE MEDICINE IN ALL MARKETS UPON APPROVAL, THROUGH AN EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)