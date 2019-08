BRIEF-Sandoz Will Appeal District Court Of New Jersey Ruling In Biosimilar Erelzi U.S. Patent Case

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SANDOZ WILL APPEAL DISTRICT COURT OF NEW JERSEY RULING IN BIOSIMILAR ERELZI® (ETANERCEPT-SZZS) US PATENT CASE

* SANDOZ TO APPEAL COURT RULING TO UNITED STATES COURT OF APPEALS FOR FEDERAL CIRCUIT

* FRIDAY RULING PREVENTS LAUNCH OF IMPORTANT, AFFORDABLE TREATMENT OPTION FOR US PATIENTS AFFECTED BY CHRONIC AUTOIMMUNE AND INFLAMMATORY DISEASES

* SANDOZ REMAINS COMMITTED TO PROVIDING ERELZ AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* US DISTRICT COURT OF NEW JERSEY RULED AGAINST SANDOZ IN PATENT LITIGATION CONCERNING SANDOZ BIOSIMILAR, ERELZI FOR REFERENCE MEDICINE ENBREL

* SANDOZ WILL APPEAL RULING TO US COURT OF APPEALS FOR FEDERAL CIRCUIT, AND PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO AN EXPEDITED APPEAL. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: