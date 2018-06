June 4 (Reuters) - Sandpiper Digital Payments AG:

* 2017 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME AT EUR 31.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.2 MILLION LAST YEAR

* 2017 OPERATING RESULT/EBIT (SWISS GAAP FER) AT EUR +10.2 MILLION

* 2017 NAV PER SHARE ACCORDING TO SWISS CODE OF OBLIGATION AT EUR 0.06 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.06)

* 2017 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SANDPIPER SHAREHOLDERS OF EUR 6.3 MILLION