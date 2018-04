BRIEF-SandRidge Energy Announces Board Changes And Nomination Of Directors For Election At 2018 Shareholder Meeting

April 18 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc:

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTOR CHANGES AND NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT 2018 SHAREHOLDER MEETING

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - MICHAEL L. BENNETT, WHO HAS SERVED ON BOARD SINCE OCTOBER 2016, HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - MICHAEL L. BENNETT REPLACING JOHN V. GENOVA WHO HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - APPOINTMENT OF KENNETH H. BEER AS A NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, FILLING VACANCY FOLLOWING GENOVA’S RETIREMENT

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY - BOARD CONTINUES TO OFFER CARL ICAHN FULL OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN ITS STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY - BOARD BELIEVES SELECTING FULL, NON-INDEPENDENT SLATE OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY ICAHN IS NOT IN BEST INTEREST OF ALL SHAREHOLDERS

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - BOARD IS ASKING SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF RETAINING LIMITED DURATION RIGHTS PLAN IN PLACE UNTIL NOVEMBER 26, 2018

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - BOARD WILL EVALUATE ICAHN’S CANDIDATES INDIVIDUALLY

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - SANDRIDGE BOARD IS CONDUCTING A FORMAL AND THOROUGH PROCESS TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, WHICH MAY INCLUDE DIVESTMENT OR JV OPPORTUNITIES ASSOCIATED WITH NORTH PARK BASIN ASSETS

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, MAY ALSO INCLUDE POTENTIAL CORPORATE, ASSET COMBINATION OPTIONS WITH OTHER COS AND/OR A SALE OF CO

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - SANDRIDGE HAS COMMITTED TO EVALUATE ANY CREDIBLE OFFERS TO ACQUIRE COMPANY, INCLUDING OFFERS FROM ICAHN CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: