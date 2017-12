Dec 28 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc:

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BONANZA CREEK ENERGY

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - ‍AS PART OF MUTUAL TERMINATION AGREEMENT, SANDRIDGE WILL REIMBURSE BONANZA CREEK FOR TRANSACTION RELATED EXPENSES UP TO $3.7 MILLION​

* SANDRIDGE - AFTER CONSULTING WITH LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS, BECAME CLEAR CO WOULD NOT GET APPROVAL FOR DEAL