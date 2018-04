BRIEF-Sandridge Energy Comments On Icahn Capital's Intention To Nominate Directors

April 9 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc:

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY COMMENTS ON ICAHN CAPITAL’S INTENTION TO NOMINATE DIRECTORS

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY SAYS TO THE EXTENT ICAHN CAPITAL NOMINATES ANY CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT ANNUAL MEETING, A COMMITTEE WILL REVIEW THOSE CANDIDATES

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY - ICAHN CAPITAL REJECTED CO’S OFFER TO PARTICIPATE IN ITS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES PROCESS ON “SAME FAIR BASIS AS OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES”

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY SAYS WILL EVALUATE CREDIBLE OFFERS TO ACQUIRE COMPANY, INCLUDING OFFERS FROM ICAHN CAPITAL, AND WILL PURSUE OPTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: