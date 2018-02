BRIEF-SandRidge Energy Issues Letter To Shareholders

Feb 8 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc:

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - BOARD APPROVED BUDGET FOR 2018, WHICH INCLUDES $180-$190 MILLION IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY - IS IN PROCESS OF INSTITUTING CHANGES IN ORGANIZATION STRUCTURE TO EFFICIENTLY EXECUTE STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY - CHANGES TO ORGANIZATION STRUCTURE ARE EXPECTED TO REDUCE ONGOING G&A CASH EXPENSES BY ONE-THIRD TO $36 MILLION - $39 MILLION PER YEAR

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - WILL CONTINUE A ONE-RIG PROGRAM IN NW STACK OF MID-CONTINENT SUBSTANTIALLY FUNDED BY A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC - COMPANY WILL ALSO CONTINUE A ONE-RIG DRILLING PROGRAM IN NORTH PARK BASIN

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY SAYS “SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE CASH EXPENSE CONSISTENT WITH NEED FOR SUPERIOR FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: