Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sandridge Energy Inc:

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.54

* ‍OIL PRODUCTION INCREASE OF 73 MBO OR 8% IN Q4 2017 OVER Q3 2017​

* ‍ PRODUCTION TOTALED 3.5 MMBOE FOR Q4​

* SEES ‍ 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION 11.3 MMBOE - 11.9 MMBOE​

* ‍2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE RANGE IS $180 MILLION - $190 MILLION​

‍ FOR 2018, 86 PERCENT OF COMPANY'S EXPECTED LIQUIDS PRODUCTION IS HEDGED