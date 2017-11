Nov 1 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc

* SandRidge Energy, Inc. reports financial and operational results for third quarter of 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.25

* SandRidge Energy Inc sees 2017 total capital expenditures $250 million - $260 million​

* SandRidge Energy Inc sees ‍2017 production total 14.2 MMBoe - 14.9 MMBoe​