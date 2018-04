April 16 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc:

* CARL C ICAHN - ON APRIL 13, ICAHN, AFFILIATES NOTIFIED SANDRIDGE ENERGY THAT IT INTENDS TO NOMINATE 5 INDIVIDUALS TO SANDRIDGE BOARD - SEC FILING

* CARL C ICAHN SAYS 5 NOMINEES TO SANDRIDGE BOARD ARE JONATHAN FRATES, NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, JOHN LIPINSKI, BOB ALEXANDER AND RANDOLPH READ Source text: (bit.ly/2H3FAV4) Further company coverage: