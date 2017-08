Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sands China Ltd

* HY total net revenues for group were US$3.70 billion, an increase of 19.5 percent

* HY profit for group was US$678 million, up 23.0 pct

* Board declared an interim dividend of hk$0.99 (equivalent to us$0.128) per share Source text (bit.ly/2vWmObr) Further company coverage: