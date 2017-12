Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd:

* SANDSTORM GOLD ACQUIRES 2% NSR ROYALTY ON ENDEAVOUR‘S HOUNDÉ GOLD MINE FROM ACACIA MINING

* SANDSTORM GOLD LTD SAYS NSR ROYALTY WILL BE ACQUIRED FROM ACACIA MINING PLC FOR US$45 MILLION IN CASH AND COVERS KARI NORTH AND KARI SOUTH TENEMENTS