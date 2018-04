April 12 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd :

* SANDSTORM GOLD PROVIDES ASSET UPDATES

* YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL

* YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: