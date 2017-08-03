FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold Q2 revenue of $16.1 mln versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 mln
August 3, 2017 / 8:19 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold Q2 revenue of $16.1 mln versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Sandstorm Gold announces 2017 second quarter results

* Qtrly attributable Gold equivalent ounces soldof 12,750 ounces versus Q2 2016 of 12,517 ounces

* Qtrly revenue of $16.1 million versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 million

* Says attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 is forecast to be between 50,000 ounces and 55,000 ounces

* Says company is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of about 130,000 ounces per annum in 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

