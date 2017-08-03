BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold Q2 revenue of $16.1 mln versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Sandstorm Gold announces 2017 second quarter results

* Qtrly attributable Gold equivalent ounces soldof 12,750 ounces versus Q2 2016 of 12,517 ounces

* Qtrly revenue of $16.1 million versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 million

* Says attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 is forecast to be between 50,000 ounces and 55,000 ounces

* Says company is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of about 130,000 ounces per annum in 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: