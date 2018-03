Sandstorm Gold Ltd:

* SANDSTORM GOLD RENEWS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* SANDSTORM GOLD LTD - CO’S NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID IS BEING RENEWED AFTER EXISTING NCIB EXPIRES ON APRIL 4, 2018​

* SANDSTORM GOLD LTD - ‍UNDER RENEWED NCIB, SANDSTORM MAY PURCHASE UP TO 9.2 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES​