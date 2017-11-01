FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold reports Q3 revenue $17.9 mln
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 11:56 PM / in 7 minutes

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold reports Q3 revenue $17.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Sandstorm Gold announces 2017 third quarter results

* Qtrly ‍attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 14,293 ounces versus 12,588 ounces last year

* Qtrly ‍revenue of $17.9 million versus $16.8 million​ last year

* Attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 is forecast to be between 53,000 and 55,000 ounces​

* Company is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 130,000 ounces per annum in 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.