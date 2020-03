March 19 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd:

* SANDSTORM GOLD LTD - MADE DECISION TO WITHDRAW COMPANY’S 2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR DUE TO COVID-19

* SANDSTORM GOLD LTD - BELIEVE ITS REASONABLE TO EXPECT ACTIONS TAKEN TO REDUCE COVID-19 WILL AFFECT GLOBAL MINING PRODUCTION LEVELS DURING 2020