BRIEF-Sandvik says gradual re-opening of China operations progressing well

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sandvik AB spokesman Martin Blomgren in e-mailed comment to Reuters:

* SANDVIK SAYS THE GRADUAL RE-OPENING OF CHINA OPERATIONS, WHICH BEGAN ON FEB. 10, IS PROGRESSING WELL – SPOKESMAN

* SANDVIK SAYS VIEW SAME AS BEFORE, THAT TRAVEL TO AND FROM CHINA, AND BUSINESS TRAVEL WITHIN CHINA, SHOULD BE POSTPONED OR CANCELLED - SPOKESMAN

* SANDVIK SAYS CURRENTLY HAS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR DIRECTLY AFFECTED AREAS FROM CORONAVIRUS IN ITALY, STAFF AT MILAN OFFICE CURRENTLY WORKING FROM HOME -SPOKESMAN

* SANDVIK SAYS ALSO ADVISING AGAINST TRAVEL TO SOUTH KOREA, AND BUSINESS TRAVEL WITHIN THE COUNTRY HAS BEEN PAUSED - SPOKESMAN Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)