BRIEF-Sandvik to sell Hyperion to KKR for SEK 4 bln

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sandvik Ab:

* SAYS ‍SANDVIK HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST HYPERION TO US LISTED INVESTMENT FIRM KKR AT A PRICE OF SEK 4 BILLION ($472.19 MILLION)

* SAYS ‍HYPERION, WITH APPROXIMATELY 1,400 EMPLOYEES, HAS IN LAST TWELVE MONTHS REPORTED REVENUES OF 3.2 BILLION SEK, REPRESENTING 4% OF SANDVIK‘S TOTAL REVENUES​

* SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED DURING FIRST HALF OF 2018

* SAYS UPON CLOSING, TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE A CAPITAL GAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4711 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)