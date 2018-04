April 23 (Reuters) - Sandy Lake Gold Inc:

* SANDY LAKE GOLD INC. DECLARES EVENT OF FORCE MAJEURE IN RESPECT OF WEEBIGEE PROJECT

* SANDY LAKE GOLD - EVENT OF FORCE MAJEURE RESULTS FROM INABILITY OF CO TO WORK ON OR NEAR LAND RELATING TO PROPERTY LOCATED IN NORTHWEST ONTARIO

* SANDY LAKE GOLD - DECLARED EVENT OF FORCE MAJEURE PURSUANT TO OPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN GPM METALS, GOLDEYE EXPLORATIONS LIMITED DATED APRIL 15, 2015