BRIEF-Sandy Spring Bancorp Q4 EPS $0.34

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc:

* SANDY SPRING BANCORP REPORTS NET INCOME OF $8.3 MILLION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍CURRENT QUARTER‘S RESULTS INCLUDED $5.6 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE FROM REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS​

* - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED 12% COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2016​

* - ‍IMPACT OF ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE, POST-TAX EFFECT OF MERGER EXPENSES RESULTED IN A $0.30PER SHARE REDUCTION IN QTRLY EPS