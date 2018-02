BRIEF-Sangamo Announces U.K. Authorization Of Clinical Trial Evaluating Zinc Finger Nuclease

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc:

* SANGAMO ANNOUNCES U.K. AUTHORIZATION OF CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING ZINC FINGER NUCLEASE IN VIVO GENOME EDITING TREATMENT FOR HEMOPHILIA B

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO INITIATE SITES IN U.K. LATER THIS YEAR FOR SB-FIX PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL​

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍EXPECTS TO FILE ADDITIONAL CTAS FOR SB-318 & SB-913 IN VIVO GENOME EDITING TREATMENTS FOR MPS I AND MPS II, RESPECTIVELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)