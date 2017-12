Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc:

* SANGAMO ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATION OF ORPHAN MEDICINAL PRODUCT DESIGNATION FOR INVESTIGATIONAL GENOME EDITING TREATMENTS FOR MPS I AND MPS II

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS - PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIALS FOR PROGRAMS, EVALUATING SB-318 & SB-913 IN ADULTS WITH MPS I AND MPS II, ARE ENROLLING SUBJECTS