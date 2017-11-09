BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics posts Q3 loss per share $0.15

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

* Sangamo Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $11.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.4 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $30 million to $40 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $33.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S