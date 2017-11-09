FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics posts Q3 loss per share $0.15
November 9, 2017 / 9:06 PM

BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics posts Q3 loss per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

* Sangamo Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $11.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.4 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $30 million to $40 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc - ‍company expects that revenues will be in range of $30 million to $40 million in 2017​

* FY2017 revenue view $33.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
