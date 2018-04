April 24 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc:

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC - COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $200.0 MILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS - SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS