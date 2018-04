BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics Says Co Announced A Data Security Incident Involving Compromise Of A Senior Executive's Company Email Account

April 17 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc:

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ANNOUNCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT INVOLVING COMPROMISE OF A SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC - DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS - INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT